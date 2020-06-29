Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 411 S Rampart Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
411 S Rampart Blvd
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
411 S Rampart Blvd
411 South Rampart Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Rampart Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
411 South Rampart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
About the Unit:
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Stove & Fridge Inlcuded
Bright Natural Light
Laundry On Site
About the Building:
Private Living Environment
Centrally Located
Great, Friendly Neighbors
(RLNE3176295)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 411 S Rampart Blvd have any available units?
411 S Rampart Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 411 S Rampart Blvd have?
Some of 411 S Rampart Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 411 S Rampart Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
411 S Rampart Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 S Rampart Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 S Rampart Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 411 S Rampart Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 411 S Rampart Blvd offers parking.
Does 411 S Rampart Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 S Rampart Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 S Rampart Blvd have a pool?
No, 411 S Rampart Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 411 S Rampart Blvd have accessible units?
No, 411 S Rampart Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 411 S Rampart Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 S Rampart Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College