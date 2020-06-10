Rent Calculator
411 North KENMORE Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM
1 of 11
411 North KENMORE Avenue
411 North Kenmore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
411 North Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please call Gosia for all showings at 310-200-2777
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 411 North KENMORE Avenue have any available units?
411 North KENMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 411 North KENMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
411 North KENMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 North KENMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 411 North KENMORE Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 411 North KENMORE Avenue offer parking?
No, 411 North KENMORE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 411 North KENMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 North KENMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 North KENMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 411 North KENMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 411 North KENMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 411 North KENMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 411 North KENMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 North KENMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 North KENMORE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 North KENMORE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
