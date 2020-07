Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Bring your surfboard! This classic Venice beach-house resides along one of Venice's most beautiful canals, walking distance to the Venice pier, Abbot Kinney and all the great restaurants and shopping around both. South facing with lots of light, there are 4 large bedrooms, each en-suite with their own private bathrooms: perfect for a family or a roommate situation. Come enjoy the relaxed, easy-going CA beach lifestyle this summer!