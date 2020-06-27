All apartments in Los Angeles
409 Hayworth Ave

409 North Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

409 North Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

parking
elevator
bike storage
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bike storage
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,870* /mo
6 to 12 month lease: $4,180* /mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,990* /mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,990* /mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Los Angeles with this stylish two-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Fairfax home. (ID #LAX140)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your charming living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Fairfax apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this two-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Courtyard
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished rental is located in colorful Fairfax. Just south of West Hollywood, this quirky neighborhood brims with hidden gems. From new wave taquerias to old school friendly delis, your dining options are inexhaustible. Staying here keeps you walking distance from the main drag on Beverly Boulevard, shopping on Melrose Avenue and the LA Farmers Market. Bus routes stopping nearby make trips around Wilshire and Hollywood all the easier.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Hayworth Ave have any available units?
409 Hayworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Hayworth Ave have?
Some of 409 Hayworth Ave's amenities include parking, elevator, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Hayworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
409 Hayworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Hayworth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 409 Hayworth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 409 Hayworth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 409 Hayworth Ave offers parking.
Does 409 Hayworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Hayworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Hayworth Ave have a pool?
No, 409 Hayworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 409 Hayworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 409 Hayworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Hayworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Hayworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

