All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4079 WOODMAN Canyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4079 WOODMAN Canyon
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:23 PM

4079 WOODMAN Canyon

4079 Woodman Cyn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4079 Woodman Cyn, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath contemporary home for lease-fully furnished. South of Ventura Blvd and south of ValleyVista Blvd, on a knoll, and very private. Fully furnished or unfurnished. Featuring hardwood floors, central AC, cooks kitchen with cutlery & crockery and more, all included. Three beds and all bedding is included with bath towels and more. Cool glass dining table and outside dining table and chairs with lots of windows for a really bright home. Located on a large lot, there is a long driveway and carport for one car, & more in the driveway. Owners may consider a pet. Huge entertaining area. Located in prime Sherman Oaks, seconds from Ventura Blvd and close to restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4079 WOODMAN Canyon have any available units?
4079 WOODMAN Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4079 WOODMAN Canyon have?
Some of 4079 WOODMAN Canyon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4079 WOODMAN Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
4079 WOODMAN Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4079 WOODMAN Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 4079 WOODMAN Canyon is pet friendly.
Does 4079 WOODMAN Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 4079 WOODMAN Canyon offers parking.
Does 4079 WOODMAN Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4079 WOODMAN Canyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4079 WOODMAN Canyon have a pool?
No, 4079 WOODMAN Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 4079 WOODMAN Canyon have accessible units?
No, 4079 WOODMAN Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 4079 WOODMAN Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4079 WOODMAN Canyon has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College