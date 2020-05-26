407 S Gramercy Dr 205.

Amenities
Gramercy Place - Property Id: 237087
Beautiful Studio Apartment Available
Rent Control near Larchmont Village
Appliances
Elevator and Onsite Laundry.
Quiet Community.
Gas and Electric is included.
Water, Trash RUBS billed.
Parking is street
This apartment is located in Central LA/Wilshire Center Adjacent Larchmont Village of 3rd and Wilton Place.
Application Fees: $35
Deposit $500 on approved credit
Ernest
323-639-3006
gramercy, studio, new
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237087
Property Id 237087
(RLNE5701287)