407 S Gramercy Dr 205
407 S Gramercy Dr 205
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

407 S Gramercy Dr 205

407 South Gramercy Place · (323) 639-3006
Location

407 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
rent controlled
elevator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
rent controlled
Gramercy Place - Property Id: 237087

Beautiful Studio Apartment Available
Rent Control near Larchmont Village
Appliances
Elevator and Onsite Laundry.
Quiet Community.
Gas and Electric is included.
Water, Trash RUBS billed.
Parking is street

This apartment is located in Central LA/Wilshire Center Adjacent Larchmont Village of 3rd and Wilton Place.
Application Fees: $35
Deposit $500 on approved credit
Ernest
323-639-3006

gramercy, studio, new
Property Id 237087

(RLNE5701287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 have any available units?
407 S Gramercy Dr 205 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 have?
Some of 407 S Gramercy Dr 205's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 currently offering any rent specials?
407 S Gramercy Dr 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 is pet friendly.
Does 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 offer parking?
Yes, 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 does offer parking.
Does 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 have a pool?
No, 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 does not have a pool.
Does 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 have accessible units?
No, 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 S Gramercy Dr 205 does not have units with dishwashers.

