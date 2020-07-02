407 S. Figueroa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This comfortable Mid-Century home in Midtown Terrace is fully equipped for long-term stays. The home features a large living room, formal dining room, and an eat-in kitchen. 3 bedrooms and a full bath complete the main floor. The lower level bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom or office. Outdoor space includes a large view deck and a peaceful landscaped garden. In-house laundry and 1-car garage parking complete this wonderful home.



Midtown Terrace is located near the geographical center of The City and alongside Twin Peaks, one of San Franciscos famous seven hills.