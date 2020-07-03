4041 Bluff Place, Los Angeles, CA 90731 Coastal San Pedro
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Stunning VIEW VIEW harbor lighthouse and all the way to Dana Point Town home style Condo end unit #1~ master en suite and guest bedroom 3/4 bath first level ~ spacious living room wet bar fireplace dining area breakfast bar granite kitchen stove microwave refrigerator washer dryer powder room storage room two side by side parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4041 Bluff Place have any available units?
4041 Bluff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.