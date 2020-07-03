All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4041 Bluff Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4041 Bluff Place
Last updated February 11 2020 at 2:45 PM

4041 Bluff Place

4041 Bluff Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4041 Bluff Place, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning VIEW VIEW harbor lighthouse and all the way to Dana Point Town home style Condo end unit #1~ master en suite and guest bedroom 3/4 bath first level ~ spacious living room wet bar fireplace dining area breakfast bar granite kitchen stove microwave refrigerator washer dryer powder room storage room two side by side parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 Bluff Place have any available units?
4041 Bluff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4041 Bluff Place have?
Some of 4041 Bluff Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4041 Bluff Place currently offering any rent specials?
4041 Bluff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 Bluff Place pet-friendly?
No, 4041 Bluff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4041 Bluff Place offer parking?
Yes, 4041 Bluff Place offers parking.
Does 4041 Bluff Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4041 Bluff Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 Bluff Place have a pool?
No, 4041 Bluff Place does not have a pool.
Does 4041 Bluff Place have accessible units?
No, 4041 Bluff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 Bluff Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4041 Bluff Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College