Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

4040 Via Marisol

4040 Via Marisol · No Longer Available
Location

4040 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Working healthcare professional looking for a female-roommate to rent out 2nd bedroom in a 2bed 2 bath condo located in the fabulous Monterey Hills. Close to USC Health Science Campus, DTLA, Silverlake, Chinatown, Eaglerock, Alhambra, and Highland Park as well Pasadena. The bedroom is the master suite which includes its own private bathroom. In unit washer/dryer, tandem parking spot. There is a small gym as well as a pool and jacuzzi in the community. The condo has been recently renovated and the floors and new as well as the kitchen. There are also walking trails and many parks around the community with amazing views overlooking the city. The area is safe and you can see many people walking around the area. All utilities paid for by owner which include gas, electricity, garbage, water, and WIFI. I am quiet and respectful and looking for someone who is the same, only-female inquiries, preferably someone who is working and/or in school

(RLNE5507468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

