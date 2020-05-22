4040 Via Marisol

Amenities

Working healthcare professional looking for a female-roommate to rent out 2nd bedroom in a 2bed 2 bath condo located in the fabulous Monterey Hills. Close to USC Health Science Campus, DTLA, Silverlake, Chinatown, Eaglerock, Alhambra, and Highland Park as well Pasadena. The bedroom is the master suite which includes its own private bathroom. In unit washer/dryer, tandem parking spot. There is a small gym as well as a pool and jacuzzi in the community. The condo has been recently renovated and the floors and new as well as the kitchen. There are also walking trails and many parks around the community with amazing views overlooking the city. The area is safe and you can see many people walking around the area. All utilities paid for by owner which include gas, electricity, garbage, water, and WIFI. I am quiet and respectful and looking for someone who is the same, only-female inquiries, preferably someone who is working and/or in school



