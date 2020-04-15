4040 Grand View Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal carport stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Grand View Townhomes - Property Id: 254561



Beautiful, cozy condo located in the heart of Mar Vista. This two level two bedroom 1 and 1/2 bathroom condo has laminate wood, tile and carpet upstairs. It has a very unique charm with its wood ceilings and beams throughout. The downstairs has an open concept living room with kitchen and a large private patio right outside for relaxing or BBQing. The condo is equipped with a stove/oven combo, stainless steel refrigerator and a washer/dryer. There is a carport for one car directly connected to the back of the unit which is priceless. The grounds are lush and lead to an outdoor pool and jacuzzi with a community patio complete with tables and chairs.

You cannot beat the location since it is walking distance to a variety of popular neighborhood restaurants and bars, the soon to be Culver Market Place, stores, and Vons. This unit will be available May 8, 2020. Please note I will not be showing the home to prospective tenants b/c C19. I am happy to provide a virtual tour.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254561

Property Id 254561



(RLNE5678633)