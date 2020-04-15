All apartments in Los Angeles
4040 Grand View Boulevard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4040 Grand View Boulevard

4040 Grand View Boulevard · (310) 740-0832
Location

4040 Grand View Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $2650 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 841 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Grand View Townhomes - Property Id: 254561

Beautiful, cozy condo located in the heart of Mar Vista. This two level two bedroom 1 and 1/2 bathroom condo has laminate wood, tile and carpet upstairs. It has a very unique charm with its wood ceilings and beams throughout. The downstairs has an open concept living room with kitchen and a large private patio right outside for relaxing or BBQing. The condo is equipped with a stove/oven combo, stainless steel refrigerator and a washer/dryer. There is a carport for one car directly connected to the back of the unit which is priceless. The grounds are lush and lead to an outdoor pool and jacuzzi with a community patio complete with tables and chairs.
You cannot beat the location since it is walking distance to a variety of popular neighborhood restaurants and bars, the soon to be Culver Market Place, stores, and Vons. This unit will be available May 8, 2020. Please note I will not be showing the home to prospective tenants b/c C19. I am happy to provide a virtual tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254561
Property Id 254561

(RLNE5678633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 Grand View Boulevard have any available units?
4040 Grand View Boulevard has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 Grand View Boulevard have?
Some of 4040 Grand View Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 Grand View Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Grand View Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 Grand View Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4040 Grand View Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4040 Grand View Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4040 Grand View Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4040 Grand View Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4040 Grand View Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 Grand View Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4040 Grand View Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4040 Grand View Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4040 Grand View Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 Grand View Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4040 Grand View Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
