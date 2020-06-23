All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 PM

404 GRAND

404 Grand Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

404 Grand Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Venice Architectural Chic. Award winning Architect, William Adams, designed this spectacular masterpiece featuring polished concrete floors & large block walls that work to create an architecturally industrial ambiance in this sleek 3 story home. Just 3 blocks from the sand, the infused streams of light highlight the home throughout. The first level resonates as an office flex space w/bi-fold glass & floor to ceiling doors that open onto your front outdoor space. The 2nd level accommodates the master bedroom & bath w/stand alone Americh tub, oversize shower, & Graff fixture dual sinks. Beautiful white oak floors grace the 2nd & 3rd levels where you will find the spacious 2nd & 3rd bed/baths. Highlighting your living areas on the 3rd level is a state of the art Miele stainless kitchen feat. Bulthaup Cabinets, dine-in bar w/grand living & dining areas on each side of the kitchen. This home also includes alkaline water ionizer & 500 bottle wine cellar. Sleek, luxurious, and stunning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 GRAND have any available units?
404 GRAND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 GRAND have?
Some of 404 GRAND's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 GRAND currently offering any rent specials?
404 GRAND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 GRAND pet-friendly?
No, 404 GRAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 404 GRAND offer parking?
Yes, 404 GRAND offers parking.
Does 404 GRAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 GRAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 GRAND have a pool?
No, 404 GRAND does not have a pool.
Does 404 GRAND have accessible units?
No, 404 GRAND does not have accessible units.
Does 404 GRAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 GRAND does not have units with dishwashers.
