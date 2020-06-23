Amenities
Venice Architectural Chic. Award winning Architect, William Adams, designed this spectacular masterpiece featuring polished concrete floors & large block walls that work to create an architecturally industrial ambiance in this sleek 3 story home. Just 3 blocks from the sand, the infused streams of light highlight the home throughout. The first level resonates as an office flex space w/bi-fold glass & floor to ceiling doors that open onto your front outdoor space. The 2nd level accommodates the master bedroom & bath w/stand alone Americh tub, oversize shower, & Graff fixture dual sinks. Beautiful white oak floors grace the 2nd & 3rd levels where you will find the spacious 2nd & 3rd bed/baths. Highlighting your living areas on the 3rd level is a state of the art Miele stainless kitchen feat. Bulthaup Cabinets, dine-in bar w/grand living & dining areas on each side of the kitchen. This home also includes alkaline water ionizer & 500 bottle wine cellar. Sleek, luxurious, and stunning