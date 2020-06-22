Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4030 Davana Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:30 PM
1 of 1
4030 Davana Road
4030 Davana Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4030 Davana Road, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
spacious 3 bedroom ready for move in
Spacious 3bedroom ready for move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4030 Davana Road have any available units?
4030 Davana Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4030 Davana Road have?
Some of 4030 Davana Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 4030 Davana Road currently offering any rent specials?
4030 Davana Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 Davana Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4030 Davana Road is pet friendly.
Does 4030 Davana Road offer parking?
Yes, 4030 Davana Road does offer parking.
Does 4030 Davana Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4030 Davana Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 Davana Road have a pool?
No, 4030 Davana Road does not have a pool.
Does 4030 Davana Road have accessible units?
Yes, 4030 Davana Road has accessible units.
Does 4030 Davana Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4030 Davana Road has units with dishwashers.
