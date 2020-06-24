All apartments in Los Angeles
4028 Palmwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4028 Palmwood Drive

4028 Palmwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4028 Palmwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Crenshaw

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
media room
Large, clean unfurnished 1bd - 1bath apartment. This bright apartment has been totally redone, with brand new hardwood floors. The complex is secured and gated and the unit comes with a covered garage space. It's centrally located to Hollywood, West LA, and Los Angeles International Airport. Just 7 minutes away from the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, with great shopping and right next to the Rave Cinema movie theaters. The Jill Gilliam Park is less than 10 minutes away, a great park to take your kids to enjoy nice sunny days. Also close to Kenneth Hahn Park.

THIS WILL NOT BE ADVERTISED VIA CRAIGLIST. IF YOU SEE A CRAIGLIST ADVERTISEMENT FOR THIS PROPERTY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT CRAIGLIST INFORMATION.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Palmwood Drive have any available units?
4028 Palmwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 Palmwood Drive have?
Some of 4028 Palmwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 Palmwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Palmwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Palmwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4028 Palmwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4028 Palmwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4028 Palmwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4028 Palmwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4028 Palmwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Palmwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4028 Palmwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Palmwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4028 Palmwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Palmwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 Palmwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
