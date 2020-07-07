Rent Calculator
Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:09 PM
4026 ST INGRAHAM
4026 Ingraham Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4026 Ingraham Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4026 ST INGRAHAM have any available units?
4026 ST INGRAHAM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4026 ST INGRAHAM currently offering any rent specials?
4026 ST INGRAHAM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 ST INGRAHAM pet-friendly?
No, 4026 ST INGRAHAM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4026 ST INGRAHAM offer parking?
No, 4026 ST INGRAHAM does not offer parking.
Does 4026 ST INGRAHAM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4026 ST INGRAHAM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 ST INGRAHAM have a pool?
No, 4026 ST INGRAHAM does not have a pool.
Does 4026 ST INGRAHAM have accessible units?
No, 4026 ST INGRAHAM does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 ST INGRAHAM have units with dishwashers?
No, 4026 ST INGRAHAM does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4026 ST INGRAHAM have units with air conditioning?
No, 4026 ST INGRAHAM does not have units with air conditioning.
