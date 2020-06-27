All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4023 West 6th Street - 4025.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4023 West 6th Street - 4025
Last updated September 20 2019 at 2:15 AM

4023 West 6th Street - 4025

4023 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4023 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Vintage Apartment. Recently Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom. Private Entry. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Located on the edge of Mid-Wilshire and Koreatown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 have any available units?
4023 West 6th Street - 4025 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 have?
Some of 4023 West 6th Street - 4025's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 currently offering any rent specials?
4023 West 6th Street - 4025 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 is pet friendly.
Does 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 offer parking?
Yes, 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 offers parking.
Does 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 have a pool?
No, 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 does not have a pool.
Does 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 have accessible units?
No, 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College