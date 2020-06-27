Rent Calculator
Last updated September 20 2019 at 2:15 AM
1 of 22
4023 West 6th Street - 4025
4023 West 6th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4023 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Vintage Apartment. Recently Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom. Private Entry. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Located on the edge of Mid-Wilshire and Koreatown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 have any available units?
4023 West 6th Street - 4025 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 have?
Some of 4023 West 6th Street - 4025's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 currently offering any rent specials?
4023 West 6th Street - 4025 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 is pet friendly.
Does 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 offer parking?
Yes, 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 offers parking.
Does 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 have a pool?
No, 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 does not have a pool.
Does 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 have accessible units?
No, 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 West 6th Street - 4025 does not have units with dishwashers.
