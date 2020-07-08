4015 Sequoia ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Spacious and Charming in Atwater Village - Property Id: 131298



Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in northeast Los Angeles, Now Available Spacious lower floor unit with 2 bd/ 1 ba in this Triplex home which is walking distance to many cafes and restaurants - La Villa Cafe, La Azteca, and La Cita - as well as many schools and parks - Thomas Edison Elementary, North Atwater Park, and Crystal Street Bike Park.



This is a great chance to live in a beautifully-maintained complex with large living and dining room, abundance of windows all around making the space light and bright,Your own private yard space to enjoy! in a location that is both hip and family-friendly!



Schedule your showing today! Text Sharon 818-430-7117

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131298

Property Id 131298



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5746096)