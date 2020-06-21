Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
400 N Coronado
Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
400 N Coronado
400 North Coronado Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
400 North Coronado Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large second floor studio by Sunset Blvd. and Silver Lake.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 N Coronado have any available units?
400 N Coronado doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 400 N Coronado currently offering any rent specials?
400 N Coronado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N Coronado pet-friendly?
No, 400 N Coronado is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 400 N Coronado offer parking?
No, 400 N Coronado does not offer parking.
Does 400 N Coronado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 N Coronado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N Coronado have a pool?
No, 400 N Coronado does not have a pool.
Does 400 N Coronado have accessible units?
No, 400 N Coronado does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N Coronado have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 N Coronado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 N Coronado have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 N Coronado does not have units with air conditioning.
