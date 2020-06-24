All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3988 DENKER Avenue

3988 S Denker Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3988 S Denker Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress North

Amenities

granite counters
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gated Duplex build in 2013.This charming upper front unit has 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and tiles flooring with bright open floor plan to the living room area. Living area and bedrooms covered with carpet.This unit will be available February 20th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3988 DENKER Avenue have any available units?
3988 DENKER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3988 DENKER Avenue have?
Some of 3988 DENKER Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3988 DENKER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3988 DENKER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3988 DENKER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3988 DENKER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3988 DENKER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3988 DENKER Avenue offers parking.
Does 3988 DENKER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3988 DENKER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3988 DENKER Avenue have a pool?
No, 3988 DENKER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3988 DENKER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3988 DENKER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3988 DENKER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3988 DENKER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
