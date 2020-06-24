3988 DENKER Avenue

3988 S Denker Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90062 Congress North
Gated Duplex build in 2013.This charming upper front unit has 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and tiles flooring with bright open floor plan to the living room area. Living area and bedrooms covered with carpet.This unit will be available February 20th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
