3988 DENKER Avenue

Amenities

granite counters parking carpet range refrigerator

Gated Duplex build in 2013.This charming upper front unit has 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and tiles flooring with bright open floor plan to the living room area. Living area and bedrooms covered with carpet.This unit will be available February 20th.