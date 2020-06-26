All apartments in Los Angeles
3962 Tarrybrae
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

3962 Tarrybrae

3962 Tarrybrae Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3962 Tarrybrae Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Superb "South of Blvd" lease opportunity on this single level showplace! Nestled amongst the serene rolling green hills & surrounding lush foliage Tarzana is revered for. Gorgeous smooth stucco finish, professional landscape, brick accents & tile roof equals love at first, second & third sight! Inside, stunning newer hardwood flooring shines. An entry with trey ceilings leads to a beautiful Living Room with vaulted wood beam ceilings & adjoining Family Room with spectacular fireplace. Exquisite spacious Formal Dining. Impressive eat-in kitchen offers a center island, granite counters, wine refrigerator & custom cabinetry. Segregated bed & bath off the south wing makes an ideal guest suite. Beautifully upgraded hall bath. Your spectacular master retreat offers unique vaulted ceilings, romantic fireplace, French doors to a tranquil patio, 2 walk-ins & a luxurious bath with soothing spa tub & separate shower. Just wait until you experience these mesmerizing rear grounds...a true haven for extraordinary outdoor living. Amazing covered dining/entertaining, custom BBQ center, sprawling grassy area & spectacular black-bottom pool. Great schools too! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3962 Tarrybrae have any available units?
3962 Tarrybrae doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3962 Tarrybrae have?
Some of 3962 Tarrybrae's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3962 Tarrybrae currently offering any rent specials?
3962 Tarrybrae is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3962 Tarrybrae pet-friendly?
No, 3962 Tarrybrae is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3962 Tarrybrae offer parking?
No, 3962 Tarrybrae does not offer parking.
Does 3962 Tarrybrae have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3962 Tarrybrae does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3962 Tarrybrae have a pool?
Yes, 3962 Tarrybrae has a pool.
Does 3962 Tarrybrae have accessible units?
No, 3962 Tarrybrae does not have accessible units.
Does 3962 Tarrybrae have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3962 Tarrybrae has units with dishwashers.
