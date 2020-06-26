3962 Tarrybrae

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub

Superb "South of Blvd" lease opportunity on this single level showplace! Nestled amongst the serene rolling green hills & surrounding lush foliage Tarzana is revered for. Gorgeous smooth stucco finish, professional landscape, brick accents & tile roof equals love at first, second & third sight! Inside, stunning newer hardwood flooring shines. An entry with trey ceilings leads to a beautiful Living Room with vaulted wood beam ceilings & adjoining Family Room with spectacular fireplace. Exquisite spacious Formal Dining. Impressive eat-in kitchen offers a center island, granite counters, wine refrigerator & custom cabinetry. Segregated bed & bath off the south wing makes an ideal guest suite. Beautifully upgraded hall bath. Your spectacular master retreat offers unique vaulted ceilings, romantic fireplace, French doors to a tranquil patio, 2 walk-ins & a luxurious bath with soothing spa tub & separate shower. Just wait until you experience these mesmerizing rear grounds...a true haven for extraordinary outdoor living. Amazing covered dining/entertaining, custom BBQ center, sprawling grassy area & spectacular black-bottom pool. Great schools too! Hurry!