All apartments in Los Angeles
3959 South Sycamore Avenue
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM
1 of 28
3959 South Sycamore Avenue
Location
3959 South Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 06/01/19 City Living, but feel like you're at a Resort. - Property Id: 78327
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78327
Property Id 78327
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4922905)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3959 South Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
3959 South Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3959 South Sycamore Avenue have?
Some of 3959 South Sycamore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3959 South Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3959 South Sycamore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3959 South Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3959 South Sycamore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3959 South Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
No, 3959 South Sycamore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3959 South Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3959 South Sycamore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3959 South Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 3959 South Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3959 South Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3959 South Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3959 South Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3959 South Sycamore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
