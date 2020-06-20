All apartments in Los Angeles
3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208

3949 Los Feliz Boulevard · (323) 639-3006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3949 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 208 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Los Feliz Plaza - Property Id: 235436

Beautiful 1 Bedroom Plus Den with Garage Parking and Balcony.
This apartment is approx 800 sq.ft. Beautiful Open Living Room Separate Kitchen, Bathroom
Property Amenities: Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, Sauna Room, Business Center, Shared On-site Laundry. Part time Resident Manager.
VIRTUAL TOUR:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B9IEjhSHEHn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

-Marble/Wood Flooring.
-Laundry on every floor
-Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave
-Spacious Bedroom and Bathroom
-Resident Garage.
-Upgraded Bathroom with Great Lighting Package
-Great Bedroom Closet Space.
-Lovely Neighbors and On-site resident manager.
Pets OK with Monthly Pet Fee.

Once approved: 1st Month's Rent and Deposit is due.

Address:
3949 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Ernest
323-639-3006
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235436
Property Id 235436

(RLNE5727145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 have any available units?
3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 have?
Some of 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 currently offering any rent specials?
3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 is pet friendly.
Does 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 offer parking?
Yes, 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 does offer parking.
Does 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 have a pool?
Yes, 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 has a pool.
Does 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 have accessible units?
No, 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208 has units with dishwashers.

