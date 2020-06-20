3949 Los Feliz Blvd 208.

Amenities
Los Feliz Plaza - Property Id: 235436
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Plus Den with Garage Parking and Balcony.
This apartment is approx 800 sq.ft. Beautiful Open Living Room Separate Kitchen, Bathroom
Property Amenities: Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, Sauna Room, Business Center, Shared On-site Laundry. Part time Resident Manager.
VIRTUAL TOUR:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B9IEjhSHEHn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
-Marble/Wood Flooring.
-Laundry on every floor
-Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave
-Spacious Bedroom and Bathroom
-Resident Garage.
-Upgraded Bathroom with Great Lighting Package
-Great Bedroom Closet Space.
-Lovely Neighbors and On-site resident manager.
Pets OK with Monthly Pet Fee.
Once approved: 1st Month's Rent and Deposit is due.
Address:
3949 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Ernest
323-639-3006
