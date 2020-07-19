All apartments in Los Angeles
3945 Stevely Ave
3945 Stevely Ave

3945 Stevely Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3945 Stevely Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Crenshaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
The Crenshaw neighborhood, also known as the Crenshaw District, is located southwest of downtown Los Angeles, and it is a mostly residential area with single-family homes and apartment buildings. The diverse neighborhood contains several good schools, and its close proximity to downtown Los Angeles make the area a prime location. Downtown Los Angeles is only a 15-minute drive from Crenshaw.

The Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area located just to the west of the neighborhood attracts many visitors wanting to get away from the urban atmosphere of the city and enjoy the greenery and wooded areas. A 15-minute drive to the northwest takes residents into famous Beverly Hills and heading south brings locals to the beaches of the Pacific ocean. The neighborhood proves to be in a prime location between the beach and the city, opening up more options for restaurants and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3945 Stevely Ave have any available units?
3945 Stevely Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3945 Stevely Ave have?
Some of 3945 Stevely Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and parking.
Is 3945 Stevely Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3945 Stevely Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 Stevely Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3945 Stevely Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3945 Stevely Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3945 Stevely Ave offers parking.
Does 3945 Stevely Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3945 Stevely Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 Stevely Ave have a pool?
No, 3945 Stevely Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3945 Stevely Ave have accessible units?
No, 3945 Stevely Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 Stevely Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3945 Stevely Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
