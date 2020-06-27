3944 S Budlong Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Come live in one of our brand new luxury townhouse style units. Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom, double fourflex, in the heart of Los Angeles. Complimentary internet. 10' high ceilings, open kitchens with stainless steel appliances and microwave, premium laminate floors, custom cabinetry with ample storage. Parking included.



Our units are located within walking distance from, The University of Southern California, Exposition Park, Galen Center, and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Great destinations such as the Staples Center, LA Live, The Music Center, and Disney Concert Hall are just minutes away. Some of our properties are directly adjacent to the EXPO LINE which allows you to commute anywhere in LA in no time!



We know how important having a secure environment is, therefore in our communities we provide our own private security patrol to monitor our properties 24 hours a day, we have security cameras around some of our properties and some of our units are set up with a Ring security system.



Our management team and friendly staff are available 7 days a week to help you with any maintenance issues. We understand how busy your schedule can be and we will work around your schedule to make sure your requests are handled properly. Our company offers 24 hour emergency service, easy online service request submittal and online rent payments.



Amenities included:



-Open kitchens with sleek stainless steel appliances

-Full size washer and dryer in each unit

-Balconies

-Gated parking

-Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom



We update our Open House schedule on a weekly basis. Please check on Fridays to confirm showings for the up-coming weekend.



Vanessa Pineda

Property Manager/Realtor

CalBRE #01871815

LA's Best Property Management, Inc

A 2918 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite D Santa Monica CA 90404

C 310-699-9224

P 310-450-1813

E vanessa@lapropertymgmt.com

W www.lapropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5063083)