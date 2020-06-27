All apartments in Los Angeles
3944 S Budlong Ave

3944 South Budlong Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3944 South Budlong Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Come live in one of our brand new luxury townhouse style units. Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom, double fourflex, in the heart of Los Angeles. Complimentary internet. 10' high ceilings, open kitchens with stainless steel appliances and microwave, premium laminate floors, custom cabinetry with ample storage. Parking included.

Our units are located within walking distance from, The University of Southern California, Exposition Park, Galen Center, and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Great destinations such as the Staples Center, LA Live, The Music Center, and Disney Concert Hall are just minutes away. Some of our properties are directly adjacent to the EXPO LINE which allows you to commute anywhere in LA in no time!

We know how important having a secure environment is, therefore in our communities we provide our own private security patrol to monitor our properties 24 hours a day, we have security cameras around some of our properties and some of our units are set up with a Ring security system.

Our management team and friendly staff are available 7 days a week to help you with any maintenance issues. We understand how busy your schedule can be and we will work around your schedule to make sure your requests are handled properly. Our company offers 24 hour emergency service, easy online service request submittal and online rent payments.

Amenities included:

-Open kitchens with sleek stainless steel appliances
-Full size washer and dryer in each unit
-Balconies
-Gated parking
-Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom

We update our Open House schedule on a weekly basis. Please check on Fridays to confirm showings for the up-coming weekend.

Vanessa Pineda
Property Manager/Realtor
CalBRE #01871815
LA's Best Property Management, Inc
A 2918 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite D Santa Monica CA 90404
C 310-699-9224
P 310-450-1813
E vanessa@lapropertymgmt.com
W www.lapropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5063083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3944 S Budlong Ave have any available units?
3944 S Budlong Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3944 S Budlong Ave have?
Some of 3944 S Budlong Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3944 S Budlong Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3944 S Budlong Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3944 S Budlong Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3944 S Budlong Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3944 S Budlong Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3944 S Budlong Ave offers parking.
Does 3944 S Budlong Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3944 S Budlong Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3944 S Budlong Ave have a pool?
No, 3944 S Budlong Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3944 S Budlong Ave have accessible units?
No, 3944 S Budlong Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3944 S Budlong Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3944 S Budlong Ave has units with dishwashers.
