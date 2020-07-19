Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3939 Barbara St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3939 Barbara St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3939 Barbara St.
3939 Barbara Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3939 Barbara Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4618531)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3939 Barbara St. have any available units?
3939 Barbara St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3939 Barbara St. currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Barbara St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Barbara St. pet-friendly?
No, 3939 Barbara St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3939 Barbara St. offer parking?
No, 3939 Barbara St. does not offer parking.
Does 3939 Barbara St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 Barbara St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Barbara St. have a pool?
No, 3939 Barbara St. does not have a pool.
Does 3939 Barbara St. have accessible units?
No, 3939 Barbara St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Barbara St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3939 Barbara St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3939 Barbara St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3939 Barbara St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College