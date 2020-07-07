Rent Calculator
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM
3934 W 28th St
3934 West 28th Street
No Longer Available
Location
3934 West 28th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC
Amenities
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MUST SEE!! - Property Id: 176266
unit completely remodeled. close to I-10 in the West Jefferson close to downtown and the westside. A MUST SEE!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/176266p
Property Id 176266
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5309096)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3934 W 28th St have any available units?
3934 W 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3934 W 28th St have?
Some of 3934 W 28th St's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3934 W 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
3934 W 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3934 W 28th St pet-friendly?
No, 3934 W 28th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3934 W 28th St offer parking?
No, 3934 W 28th St does not offer parking.
Does 3934 W 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3934 W 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3934 W 28th St have a pool?
No, 3934 W 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 3934 W 28th St have accessible units?
No, 3934 W 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3934 W 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3934 W 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
