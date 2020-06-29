3932 West POINT Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Sited in the hills of Mt. Washington, this treetop aerie feels far removed from downtown LA, yet is only ten minutes away. This 1756 square feet mid-century home features two bedrooms on the lower level, each with its own bath plus laundry room. The upper level includes an open kitchen, dining and living room in addition to a powder room and study with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. Kitchen includes Bosch oven and gas range, granite counter-tops and tons of storage for your gourmet dinners. Contemporary Mutina ceramic tiled backsplash/foyer, fresh paint and original hardwood floors complete the look. Stunning views of the canyons and San Gabriel mountains from a wall of windows. Central HVAC. Nest thermostat. Attached garage. Quiet cul-de-sac. Mt. Washington Elementary school. Dine outside amongst the trees on the balcony or the front patio. This property is a short distance to the Gold Line, Pasadena and the Figueroa corridor of Highland Park with its many shops and restaurants.