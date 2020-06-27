Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3930 W 28th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3930 W 28th St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3930 W 28th St
3930 West 28th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3930 West 28th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious apartment west of downtown - Property Id: 138629
large newly remodeled unit. close to the 10 freeway.
best ptice west of downtown!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138629p
Property Id 138629
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5032704)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3930 W 28th St have any available units?
3930 W 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3930 W 28th St have?
Some of 3930 W 28th St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3930 W 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
3930 W 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 W 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 W 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 3930 W 28th St offer parking?
No, 3930 W 28th St does not offer parking.
Does 3930 W 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 W 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 W 28th St have a pool?
No, 3930 W 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 3930 W 28th St have accessible units?
No, 3930 W 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 W 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 W 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College