Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

393 West 15th Street B

393 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

393 West 15th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
Apartment - Property Id: 116204

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116204
Property Id 116204

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4857182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 West 15th Street B have any available units?
393 West 15th Street B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 393 West 15th Street B have?
Some of 393 West 15th Street B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 393 West 15th Street B currently offering any rent specials?
393 West 15th Street B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 West 15th Street B pet-friendly?
No, 393 West 15th Street B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 393 West 15th Street B offer parking?
No, 393 West 15th Street B does not offer parking.
Does 393 West 15th Street B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 393 West 15th Street B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 West 15th Street B have a pool?
No, 393 West 15th Street B does not have a pool.
Does 393 West 15th Street B have accessible units?
No, 393 West 15th Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 393 West 15th Street B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 393 West 15th Street B has units with dishwashers.
