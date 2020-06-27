All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3906 Sunset Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3906 Sunset Dr
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

3906 Sunset Dr

3906 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3906 Sunset Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Silverlake 2 Bed+1 Bath Craftsman Duplex with Private Huge Yard - A Traditional Craftsman duplex with original details. This Charming and Cozy 2 Bed+1 Bath bottom unit is located in the heart of Silverlake. Fantastic & Convenient Neighborhood - minutes from restaurants, shopping (Trader Joes, Ralphes), transportation, close proximity to schools,and a nearby parks. Easy Access to Freeways.

APARTMENT AMENITIES:
-Cozy and bright
-Plenty of closet space
-Original wood flooring
-Refrigerator
-Stove
-Washer and Dryer
-Additional room for office space
-Private deck with private backyard
-Spectacular view

(RLNE5215873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Sunset Dr have any available units?
3906 Sunset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Sunset Dr have?
Some of 3906 Sunset Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 Sunset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3906 Sunset Dr offer parking?
No, 3906 Sunset Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3906 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3906 Sunset Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 3906 Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 3906 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Sunset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College