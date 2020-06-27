3906 Sunset Dr

Amenities
Silverlake 2 Bed+1 Bath Craftsman Duplex with Private Huge Yard - A Traditional Craftsman duplex with original details. This Charming and Cozy 2 Bed+1 Bath bottom unit is located in the heart of Silverlake. Fantastic & Convenient Neighborhood - minutes from restaurants, shopping (Trader Joes, Ralphes), transportation, close proximity to schools,and a nearby parks. Easy Access to Freeways.
APARTMENT AMENITIES:
-Cozy and bright
-Plenty of closet space
-Original wood flooring
-Refrigerator
-Stove
-Washer and Dryer
-Additional room for office space
-Private deck with private backyard
-Spectacular view
(RLNE5215873)