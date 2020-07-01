3906-3908 Sunset Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Silverlake 2 Bed+1 Bath Craftsman Duplex with Private Huge Yard - A Traditional Craftsman duplex with original details. This Charming and Cozy 2 Bed+1 Bath bottom unit is located in the heart of Silverlake. Fantastic & Convenient Neighborhood - minutes from restaurants, shopping (Trader Joes, Ralphes), transportation, close proximity to schools,and a nearby parks. Easy Access to Freeways.



APARTMENT AMENITIES:

-Cozy and bright

-Plenty of closet space

-Original wood flooring

-Refrigerator

-Stove

-Washer and Dryer

-Additional room for office space

-Private deck with private backyard

-Spectacular view



(RLNE5215873)