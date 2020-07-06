Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 39 AVE 23RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
39 AVE 23RD
Last updated May 15 2020 at 1:55 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
39 AVE 23RD
39 23rd Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
39 23rd Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 39 AVE 23RD have any available units?
39 AVE 23RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 39 AVE 23RD currently offering any rent specials?
39 AVE 23RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 AVE 23RD pet-friendly?
No, 39 AVE 23RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 39 AVE 23RD offer parking?
Yes, 39 AVE 23RD offers parking.
Does 39 AVE 23RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 AVE 23RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 AVE 23RD have a pool?
No, 39 AVE 23RD does not have a pool.
Does 39 AVE 23RD have accessible units?
No, 39 AVE 23RD does not have accessible units.
Does 39 AVE 23RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 AVE 23RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 AVE 23RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 AVE 23RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College