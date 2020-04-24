All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

3871 GRAYBURN Avenue

3871 Grayburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3871 Grayburn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 3 bedroom home on one of the most beautiful streets in North Leimert Park. Has upgraded plumbing and electrical, large back yard, and great neighbors. A wonderful friendly neighborhood. Will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue have any available units?
3871 GRAYBURN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue have?
Some of 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3871 GRAYBURN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3871 GRAYBURN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
