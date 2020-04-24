3871 Grayburn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008 Congress West
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 3 bedroom home on one of the most beautiful streets in North Leimert Park. Has upgraded plumbing and electrical, large back yard, and great neighbors. A wonderful friendly neighborhood. Will not last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
