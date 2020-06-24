All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3855 Ingraham Street

3855 W Ingraham St · No Longer Available
Location

3855 W Ingraham St, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now available for rent! Come see this 3 Bed, 2 Bath condo centrally located in Koreatown! Your home is move-in ready, fully equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, flooring, paint, and more! Bathrooms have been upgraded with new fixtures, vanities, tile, & beautifully remodeled. Kitchen opens up to a spacious living room featuring a fireplace & private balcony. Bedrooms include remote controlled ceiling fans & Master bed has walk-in closet. Won’t last long!
Unit comes with 2 assigned tandem parking spaces in subterranean garage. Building has secured access with 24 hour surveillance. Central A/C & heat. Laundry hookups inside unit, no washer/dryer. Located off a quiet street. Walking distance to grocery stores, The Wiltern, CGV Cinemas, The Line Hotel, & plenty of restaurants! Owner pays for water & trash only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 Ingraham Street have any available units?
3855 Ingraham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3855 Ingraham Street have?
Some of 3855 Ingraham Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3855 Ingraham Street currently offering any rent specials?
3855 Ingraham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 Ingraham Street pet-friendly?
No, 3855 Ingraham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3855 Ingraham Street offer parking?
Yes, 3855 Ingraham Street offers parking.
Does 3855 Ingraham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3855 Ingraham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 Ingraham Street have a pool?
No, 3855 Ingraham Street does not have a pool.
Does 3855 Ingraham Street have accessible units?
No, 3855 Ingraham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 Ingraham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3855 Ingraham Street has units with dishwashers.
