3855 Ingraham Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Now available for rent! Come see this 3 Bed, 2 Bath condo centrally located in Koreatown! Your home is move-in ready, fully equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, flooring, paint, and more! Bathrooms have been upgraded with new fixtures, vanities, tile, & beautifully remodeled. Kitchen opens up to a spacious living room featuring a fireplace & private balcony. Bedrooms include remote controlled ceiling fans & Master bed has walk-in closet. Won’t last long!

Unit comes with 2 assigned tandem parking spaces in subterranean garage. Building has secured access with 24 hour surveillance. Central A/C & heat. Laundry hookups inside unit, no washer/dryer. Located off a quiet street. Walking distance to grocery stores, The Wiltern, CGV Cinemas, The Line Hotel, & plenty of restaurants! Owner pays for water & trash only.