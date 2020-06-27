All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3854 Boyce Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3854 Boyce Avenue
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

3854 Boyce Avenue

3854 Boyce Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3854 Boyce Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3854 Boyce Avenue have any available units?
3854 Boyce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3854 Boyce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3854 Boyce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 Boyce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3854 Boyce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3854 Boyce Avenue offer parking?
No, 3854 Boyce Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3854 Boyce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3854 Boyce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 Boyce Avenue have a pool?
No, 3854 Boyce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3854 Boyce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3854 Boyce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 Boyce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3854 Boyce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3854 Boyce Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3854 Boyce Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College