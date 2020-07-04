Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

3843 Revere Ave - Property Id: 256037



TWO WEEKS FREE! ONE MONTH FREE at METRO FITNESS! Call about the special!



***Social-distancing precautions will be taken for all showings.



This completely remodeled front house will be ready in two weeks! Come see it while under construction. More pictures to come!



*LOCATION! LOCATION! Walk to The Griffin, Costco, and Atwater Village Restaurants!



*Bright finishes throughout, including a decorative tile back splash, quartz counters, light grey laminate floors, quartz fireplace.



*New A/C

*Washer/Dryer Hookups

*Breakfast nook

*Parking

*Drought-tolerant yard

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256037

Property Id 256037



(RLNE5684635)