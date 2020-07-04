All apartments in Los Angeles
3843 Revere Ave
3843 Revere Ave

3843 Revere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3843 Revere Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
3843 Revere Ave - Property Id: 256037

TWO WEEKS FREE! ONE MONTH FREE at METRO FITNESS! Call about the special!

***Social-distancing precautions will be taken for all showings.

This completely remodeled front house will be ready in two weeks! Come see it while under construction. More pictures to come!

*LOCATION! LOCATION! Walk to The Griffin, Costco, and Atwater Village Restaurants!

*Bright finishes throughout, including a decorative tile back splash, quartz counters, light grey laminate floors, quartz fireplace.

*New A/C
*Washer/Dryer Hookups
*Breakfast nook
*Parking
*Drought-tolerant yard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256037
Property Id 256037

(RLNE5684635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 Revere Ave have any available units?
3843 Revere Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3843 Revere Ave have?
Some of 3843 Revere Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 Revere Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3843 Revere Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 Revere Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3843 Revere Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3843 Revere Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3843 Revere Ave offers parking.
Does 3843 Revere Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 Revere Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 Revere Ave have a pool?
No, 3843 Revere Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3843 Revere Ave have accessible units?
No, 3843 Revere Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 Revere Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3843 Revere Ave has units with dishwashers.

