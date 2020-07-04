Amenities
3843 Revere Ave - Property Id: 256037
TWO WEEKS FREE! ONE MONTH FREE at METRO FITNESS! Call about the special!
***Social-distancing precautions will be taken for all showings.
This completely remodeled front house will be ready in two weeks! Come see it while under construction. More pictures to come!
*LOCATION! LOCATION! Walk to The Griffin, Costco, and Atwater Village Restaurants!
*Bright finishes throughout, including a decorative tile back splash, quartz counters, light grey laminate floors, quartz fireplace.
*New A/C
*Washer/Dryer Hookups
*Breakfast nook
*Parking
*Drought-tolerant yard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256037
Property Id 256037
(RLNE5684635)