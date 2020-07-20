3830 DEGNAN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great family home in the desirable Leimert Park neighborhood. 2beds-2 baths with an extra room for den/television room. Formal living room that opens to formal dining area - great for entertaining. Remodeled kitchen with new dishwasher and breakfast nook. Backyard with grass and concrete space for outdoor entertaining. Large two car detached garage with adjacent bonus room. The property has a new roof and new flooring throughout living room, dining area, and bedrooms. Fresh new front yard landscaping to be installed.