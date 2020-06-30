3824 Sherview Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403 Sherman Oaks
Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
You will love the peace and quiet of this beautiful South of the Blvd. home in the hills of Sherman Oaks. The spacious floorplan features three bedrooms and three bathrooms almost 2100 square feet of luxurious living. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful granite. You love relaxing this summer by the sparkling pool and taking time out in the dry sauna. Easy commute over the hill to Westwood and Century City less than 10 miles. Less than 15 miles to Santa Monica Pier.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3824 Sherview Drive have any available units?
3824 Sherview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.