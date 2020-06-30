All apartments in Los Angeles
3824 Sherview Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

3824 Sherview Drive

3824 Sherview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3824 Sherview Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
You will love the peace and quiet of this beautiful South of the Blvd. home in the hills of Sherman Oaks. The spacious floorplan features three bedrooms and three bathrooms almost 2100 square feet of luxurious living. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful granite. You love relaxing this summer by the sparkling pool and taking time out in the dry sauna. Easy commute over the hill to Westwood and Century City less than 10 miles. Less than 15 miles to Santa Monica Pier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Sherview Drive have any available units?
3824 Sherview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 Sherview Drive have?
Some of 3824 Sherview Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Sherview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Sherview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Sherview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3824 Sherview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3824 Sherview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3824 Sherview Drive offers parking.
Does 3824 Sherview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Sherview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Sherview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3824 Sherview Drive has a pool.
Does 3824 Sherview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3824 Sherview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Sherview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 Sherview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

