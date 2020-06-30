3824 Sherview Drive

Amenities

You will love the peace and quiet of this beautiful South of the Blvd. home in the hills of Sherman Oaks. The spacious floorplan features three bedrooms and three bathrooms almost 2100 square feet of luxurious living. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful granite. You love relaxing this summer by the sparkling pool and taking time out in the dry sauna. Easy commute over the hill to Westwood and Century City less than 10 miles. Less than 15 miles to Santa Monica Pier.