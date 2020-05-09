3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Availabel SHORT or LONG TERM! Comes FURNISHED! Beautiful English Tudor in the Heart of Sherma Oaks south of the BLVD. and SOuth of Valley Vista! 3 bedrooms all ensuite with own bathrooms and another smaller bedroom could be a childs room. Totally redone with newer bathrooms and beautiful wood floors throughout! Huge Master suite with 20 ft ceilings. Beautiful Chef's kitchen with white Carerra Marble counters and center island, Thermador stainless steel appliances! Open living and dining room with bar which opens out to the quaint backyard with spa and romantic setting!