Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive

3818 Benedict Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3818 Benedict Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Availabel SHORT or LONG TERM! Comes FURNISHED! Beautiful English Tudor in the Heart of Sherma Oaks south of the BLVD. and SOuth of Valley Vista! 3 bedrooms all ensuite with own bathrooms and another smaller bedroom could be a childs room. Totally redone with newer bathrooms and beautiful wood floors throughout! Huge Master suite with 20 ft ceilings. Beautiful Chef's kitchen with white Carerra Marble counters and center island, Thermador stainless steel appliances! Open living and dining room with bar which opens out to the quaint backyard with spa and romantic setting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have any available units?
3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have?
Some of 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive does offer parking.
Does 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have a pool?
No, 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3818 BENEDICT CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
