All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3817 West 21ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3817 West 21ST
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 PM

3817 West 21ST

3817 West 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3817 West 21st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO SECTION 8. Ready for move in. Pet friendly. Comes with one parking spot. Call agent to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 West 21ST have any available units?
3817 West 21ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3817 West 21ST currently offering any rent specials?
3817 West 21ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 West 21ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 West 21ST is pet friendly.
Does 3817 West 21ST offer parking?
Yes, 3817 West 21ST offers parking.
Does 3817 West 21ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 West 21ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 West 21ST have a pool?
No, 3817 West 21ST does not have a pool.
Does 3817 West 21ST have accessible units?
No, 3817 West 21ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 West 21ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 West 21ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3817 West 21ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3817 West 21ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College