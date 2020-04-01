Sign Up
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3810 WILSHIRE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:03 AM
Check Availability
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3810 WILSHIRE
3810 Wilshire Boulevard
·
(213) 435-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3810 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 1703 · Avail. now
$2,200
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3810 WILSHIRE have any available units?
3810 WILSHIRE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3810 WILSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
3810 WILSHIRE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 WILSHIRE pet-friendly?
No, 3810 WILSHIRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3810 WILSHIRE offer parking?
Yes, 3810 WILSHIRE does offer parking.
Does 3810 WILSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 WILSHIRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 WILSHIRE have a pool?
No, 3810 WILSHIRE does not have a pool.
Does 3810 WILSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 3810 WILSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 WILSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 WILSHIRE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 WILSHIRE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 WILSHIRE does not have units with air conditioning.
