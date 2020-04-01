All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
3810 WILSHIRE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3810 WILSHIRE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

3810 WILSHIRE

3810 Wilshire Boulevard · (213) 435-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3810 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1703 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3810 WILSHIRE have any available units?
3810 WILSHIRE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3810 WILSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
3810 WILSHIRE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 WILSHIRE pet-friendly?
No, 3810 WILSHIRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3810 WILSHIRE offer parking?
Yes, 3810 WILSHIRE does offer parking.
Does 3810 WILSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 WILSHIRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 WILSHIRE have a pool?
No, 3810 WILSHIRE does not have a pool.
Does 3810 WILSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 3810 WILSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 WILSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 WILSHIRE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 WILSHIRE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 WILSHIRE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College