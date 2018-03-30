All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3807 Shannon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3807 Shannon Rd
Last updated March 25 2019 at 8:44 AM

3807 Shannon Rd

3807 W Shannon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3807 W Shannon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Summer Rates June July August : $2995
Winter Rates January-Feb-March $2775

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 Shannon Rd have any available units?
3807 Shannon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3807 Shannon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Shannon Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Shannon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3807 Shannon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3807 Shannon Rd offer parking?
No, 3807 Shannon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3807 Shannon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Shannon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Shannon Rd have a pool?
No, 3807 Shannon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3807 Shannon Rd have accessible units?
No, 3807 Shannon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Shannon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 Shannon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3807 Shannon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3807 Shannon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
5356 Lexington Ave
5356 Lexington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90029
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College