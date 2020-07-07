Rent Calculator
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3807 8th street
3807 West 8th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3807 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire
Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 7 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3807 8th street have any available units?
3807 8th street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3807 8th street currently offering any rent specials?
3807 8th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 8th street pet-friendly?
No, 3807 8th street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3807 8th street offer parking?
No, 3807 8th street does not offer parking.
Does 3807 8th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 8th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 8th street have a pool?
No, 3807 8th street does not have a pool.
Does 3807 8th street have accessible units?
No, 3807 8th street does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 8th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 8th street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3807 8th street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3807 8th street does not have units with air conditioning.
