Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3805 W 4th St
3805 West 4th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3805 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
About the Unit:
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Brand New Kitchen and Bathroom
Tons of Natural Light
Stove & Fridge Included
Street Parking Only
Laundry On Site
Pets OK
Terms & Fees:
12 Month Lease
(RLNE3391886)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3805 W 4th St have any available units?
3805 W 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3805 W 4th St have?
Some of 3805 W 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3805 W 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
3805 W 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 W 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 W 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 3805 W 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 3805 W 4th St offers parking.
Does 3805 W 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3805 W 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 W 4th St have a pool?
No, 3805 W 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 3805 W 4th St have accessible units?
No, 3805 W 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 W 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 W 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
