3791 South Centinela Avenue #1
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:44 PM
1 of 12
3791 South Centinela Avenue #1
3791 S Centinela Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3791 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 1 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom, condo home. It is located at 3791 S Centinela Ave Los Angeles, California.
Pet Allowed, This property allows for self guided tour. Thanks
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 have any available units?
3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 is pet friendly.
Does 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 offer parking?
No, 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 does not offer parking.
Does 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 have a pool?
No, 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 have accessible units?
No, 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3791 South Centinela Avenue #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
