Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard
3765 Sepulveda Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Palms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3765 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms
Amenities
in unit laundry
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Studio Unit
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3765-s-sepulveda-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90034-usa-unit-4/94dc9a0c-8111-4493-8e01-67d4ce73687f
(RLNE4986084)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard have any available units?
3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard have?
Some of 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3765 South Sepulveda Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College