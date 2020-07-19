Rent Calculator
3764 Buckingham Road
Last updated December 13 2019 at 4:02 AM

3764 Buckingham Road
3764 S Buckingham Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3764 S Buckingham Road, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3764 Buckingham Road have any available units?
3764 Buckingham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3764 Buckingham Road currently offering any rent specials?
3764 Buckingham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3764 Buckingham Road pet-friendly?
No, 3764 Buckingham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3764 Buckingham Road offer parking?
No, 3764 Buckingham Road does not offer parking.
Does 3764 Buckingham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3764 Buckingham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3764 Buckingham Road have a pool?
No, 3764 Buckingham Road does not have a pool.
Does 3764 Buckingham Road have accessible units?
No, 3764 Buckingham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3764 Buckingham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3764 Buckingham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3764 Buckingham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3764 Buckingham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
