All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3764 Buckingham Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3764 Buckingham Road
Last updated December 13 2019 at 4:02 AM

3764 Buckingham Road

3764 S Buckingham Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3764 S Buckingham Road, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3764 Buckingham Road have any available units?
3764 Buckingham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3764 Buckingham Road currently offering any rent specials?
3764 Buckingham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3764 Buckingham Road pet-friendly?
No, 3764 Buckingham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3764 Buckingham Road offer parking?
No, 3764 Buckingham Road does not offer parking.
Does 3764 Buckingham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3764 Buckingham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3764 Buckingham Road have a pool?
No, 3764 Buckingham Road does not have a pool.
Does 3764 Buckingham Road have accessible units?
No, 3764 Buckingham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3764 Buckingham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3764 Buckingham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3764 Buckingham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3764 Buckingham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College