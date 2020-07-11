Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room cats allowed dogs allowed

UPPER UNIT WITH BALCONY IN PALMS - Property Id: 319484



MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $1,200 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT FOR MOVE-INS WITHIN 14 DAYS OF APPROVAL.



About 3752 Mentone Ave # 7:

Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home. Tasteful built in cabinetry and wood laminate / ceramic tile floor throughout unit. Kitchen is equipped with modern appliances including dish washer. Upper unit with private balcony.



- Near Downtown Culver City Restaurants and Theaters

- Easy Access to Expo Line

- Convenient to UCLA, USC, LMU, SMC and WLAC

- Convenient to 405, 10 and 90 Freeways

- Convenient to Westwood, Westside Pavilion, Century City, Beverly Hills



12 Months

For viewing please call or text Life Knyper



$40.00 Per Person Application Fee $2195 Security Deposit



THANK YOU!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3752-mentone-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-7/319484

Property Id 319484



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5941420)