Amenities
UPPER UNIT WITH BALCONY IN PALMS - Property Id: 319484
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $1,200 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT FOR MOVE-INS WITHIN 14 DAYS OF APPROVAL.
About 3752 Mentone Ave # 7:
Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home. Tasteful built in cabinetry and wood laminate / ceramic tile floor throughout unit. Kitchen is equipped with modern appliances including dish washer. Upper unit with private balcony.
- Near Downtown Culver City Restaurants and Theaters
- Easy Access to Expo Line
- Convenient to UCLA, USC, LMU, SMC and WLAC
- Convenient to 405, 10 and 90 Freeways
- Convenient to Westwood, Westside Pavilion, Century City, Beverly Hills
12 Months
For viewing please call or text Life Knyper
$40.00 Per Person Application Fee $2195 Security Deposit
THANK YOU!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3752-mentone-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-7/319484
Property Id 319484
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5941420)