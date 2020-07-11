All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3752 Mentone Ave 7
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

3752 Mentone Ave 7

3752 Mentone Avenue · (323) 360-7174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3752 Mentone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
UPPER UNIT WITH BALCONY IN PALMS - Property Id: 319484

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $1,200 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT FOR MOVE-INS WITHIN 14 DAYS OF APPROVAL.

About 3752 Mentone Ave # 7:
Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home. Tasteful built in cabinetry and wood laminate / ceramic tile floor throughout unit. Kitchen is equipped with modern appliances including dish washer. Upper unit with private balcony.

- Near Downtown Culver City Restaurants and Theaters
- Easy Access to Expo Line
- Convenient to UCLA, USC, LMU, SMC and WLAC
- Convenient to 405, 10 and 90 Freeways
- Convenient to Westwood, Westside Pavilion, Century City, Beverly Hills

12 Months
For viewing please call or text Life Knyper

$40.00 Per Person Application Fee $2195 Security Deposit

THANK YOU!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3752-mentone-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-7/319484
Property Id 319484

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5941420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3752 Mentone Ave 7 have any available units?
3752 Mentone Ave 7 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3752 Mentone Ave 7 have?
Some of 3752 Mentone Ave 7's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3752 Mentone Ave 7 currently offering any rent specials?
3752 Mentone Ave 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3752 Mentone Ave 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3752 Mentone Ave 7 is pet friendly.
Does 3752 Mentone Ave 7 offer parking?
No, 3752 Mentone Ave 7 does not offer parking.
Does 3752 Mentone Ave 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3752 Mentone Ave 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3752 Mentone Ave 7 have a pool?
No, 3752 Mentone Ave 7 does not have a pool.
Does 3752 Mentone Ave 7 have accessible units?
No, 3752 Mentone Ave 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3752 Mentone Ave 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3752 Mentone Ave 7 has units with dishwashers.
