Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3751 Scadlock Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3751 Scadlock Lane
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3751 Scadlock Lane
3751 Scadlock Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3751 Scadlock Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 8 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3751 Scadlock Lane have any available units?
3751 Scadlock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3751 Scadlock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3751 Scadlock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 Scadlock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3751 Scadlock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3751 Scadlock Lane offer parking?
No, 3751 Scadlock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3751 Scadlock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3751 Scadlock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 Scadlock Lane have a pool?
No, 3751 Scadlock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3751 Scadlock Lane have accessible units?
No, 3751 Scadlock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 Scadlock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3751 Scadlock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3751 Scadlock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3751 Scadlock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 8 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College