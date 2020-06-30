All apartments in Los Angeles
3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive

3750 Santa Rosalia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3750 Santa Rosalia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest parking
media room
Enjoy resort-style living in this stunning, top floor 2 bed, 2 full bath condo in Bedford Parc. This immaculately cared for home has several upgrades including wood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances including a wine fridge, walk-in closets, dual sinks in the master bathroom, a gas burning fireplace, and a state-of-the-art color visual intercom system. In-unit washer and dryer. The complex ft. a sparkling pool & jacuzzi, a community room equipped with a full kitchen & pool table, fitness area, & movie theater. Enjoy gated, side-by-side parking plus ample guest parking. Bonus secured storage room off the garage with a private locker for bikes and large items. Onsite security/concierge services. Near the 110, 405, 10-Fwy, and universities like LMU, Pepperdine Extension, University of Phoenix, USC, & UCLA. Close to the mall, movie theater, grocery stores, and chef-driven restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive have any available units?
3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive have?
Some of 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive offers parking.
Does 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive has a pool.
Does 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive has units with dishwashers.

