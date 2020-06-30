3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive

Amenities
Enjoy resort-style living in this stunning, top floor 2 bed, 2 full bath condo in Bedford Parc. This immaculately cared for home has several upgrades including wood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances including a wine fridge, walk-in closets, dual sinks in the master bathroom, a gas burning fireplace, and a state-of-the-art color visual intercom system. In-unit washer and dryer. The complex ft. a sparkling pool & jacuzzi, a community room equipped with a full kitchen & pool table, fitness area, & movie theater. Enjoy gated, side-by-side parking plus ample guest parking. Bonus secured storage room off the garage with a private locker for bikes and large items. Onsite security/concierge services. Near the 110, 405, 10-Fwy, and universities like LMU, Pepperdine Extension, University of Phoenix, USC, & UCLA. Close to the mall, movie theater, grocery stores, and chef-driven restaurants.