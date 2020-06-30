3750 SANTA ROSALIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool pool table garage guest parking media room

Enjoy resort-style living in this stunning, top floor 2 bed, 2 full bath condo in Bedford Parc. This immaculately cared for home has several upgrades including wood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances including a wine fridge, walk-in closets, dual sinks in the master bathroom, a gas burning fireplace, and a state-of-the-art color visual intercom system. In-unit washer and dryer. The complex ft. a sparkling pool & jacuzzi, a community room equipped with a full kitchen & pool table, fitness area, & movie theater. Enjoy gated, side-by-side parking plus ample guest parking. Bonus secured storage room off the garage with a private locker for bikes and large items. Onsite security/concierge services. Near the 110, 405, 10-Fwy, and universities like LMU, Pepperdine Extension, University of Phoenix, USC, & UCLA. Close to the mall, movie theater, grocery stores, and chef-driven restaurants.