Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:04 PM
3750 Delmas Terrace
3750 Delmas Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
3750 Delmas Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Move-in Special O.A.C.!
Nice and bright upper 1 bedroom, new laminate floors, gas stove, vertical blinds, refrigerator, laundry on-site, 1 car parking.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3750 Delmas Terrace have any available units?
3750 Delmas Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3750 Delmas Terrace have?
Some of 3750 Delmas Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3750 Delmas Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3750 Delmas Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 Delmas Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3750 Delmas Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3750 Delmas Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3750 Delmas Terrace offers parking.
Does 3750 Delmas Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 Delmas Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 Delmas Terrace have a pool?
No, 3750 Delmas Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3750 Delmas Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3750 Delmas Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 Delmas Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3750 Delmas Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
