3750 Delmas Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Move-in Special O.A.C.!

Nice and bright upper 1 bedroom, new laminate floors, gas stove, vertical blinds, refrigerator, laundry on-site, 1 car parking.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.