All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
3750 Delmas Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3750 Delmas Terrace
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:04 PM

3750 Delmas Terrace

3750 Delmas Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Palms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3750 Delmas Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Move-in Special O.A.C.!
Nice and bright upper 1 bedroom, new laminate floors, gas stove, vertical blinds, refrigerator, laundry on-site, 1 car parking.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3750 Delmas Terrace have any available units?
3750 Delmas Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 Delmas Terrace have?
Some of 3750 Delmas Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 Delmas Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3750 Delmas Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 Delmas Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3750 Delmas Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3750 Delmas Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3750 Delmas Terrace offers parking.
Does 3750 Delmas Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 Delmas Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 Delmas Terrace have a pool?
No, 3750 Delmas Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3750 Delmas Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3750 Delmas Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 Delmas Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3750 Delmas Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College